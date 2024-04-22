The Real Culprit in Our Housing and Homelessness Crisis: Wall Street

Both homelessness and today’s inflation are the result of the United States—unlike many other countries—allowing housing to become a commodity that can be traded and speculated in by financial markets and overseas investors.

Forty-three years into America’s Reaganomics experiment, homelessness has gone from a problem to a crisis. Rarely, though, do you hear that Wall Street—a prime beneficiary of Reagan’s deregulation campaign—is helping cause it. Thirty-two percent seems to be the magic threshold, according to research funded by the real estate listing company Zillow. That is, when neighborhoods hit rent rates in excess of 32 percent of neighborhood income, homelessness explodes.

And we’re seeing it play out right in front of us in cities across America because a handful of Wall Street billionaires want to make a killing.