If Biden Wants Young Climate Voters, He Should Back a Gaza Ceasefire

On Monday, Earth Day, Joe Biden highlighted several steps his administration is taking to make good on its climate goals: using $7 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act to make grants that make residential solar power accessible to lower-income communities that might not otherwise be able to afford it; protecting federal lands from oil and gas drilling; and, finally, launching the American Climate Corps (ACC) first announced last fall. The remarks delivered in Virginia’s verdant Prince William Forest Park—built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the ACC’s New Deal-era reference point—were also attended Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey, lead sponsors of their chambers’ respective Green New Deal resolutions.

It’s not exactly out of the ordinary for a president to spend Earth Day boasting about his efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and preserve nature. The address, though, comes at a delicate time for the administration. Recent polling shows that Biden’s lead over Trump among young people is 8 percent lower than it was in 2020; since taking office, he’s long struggled to generate much enthusiasm with young voters who helped elect him in 2020. Some of those same young people are also currently being arrested for protesting a war the Biden’s administration has supported. Students at Columbia University protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza and calling for university divestment from arms suppliers were rounded up by the NYPD on last week. Since then, protesters at New York University and Yale University have been arrested as well. News broke