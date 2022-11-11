The Midterms’ Surprising Lesson for 2024: Court the Climate Voter

This didn’t surprise Burgess, whose research shows that support for addressing the problem of climate change can cross party lines. “Give Biden some credit,” he said, both for the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which framed record-setting climate investments in ways that have appeal beyond a traditional liberal base. Both those bills, Burgess noted, emphasize addressing the climate problem through class justice, incentives, expanding choices, “building things,” making America more competitive. All of these are mainstream themes popular even outside of blue enclaves. In our conversation, neither Burgess nor I could think of an example of a Republican candidate this cycle who successfully ran against the IRA, suggesting that opposing smart climate policy may no longer be a talking point the GOP can depend on to win elections.

Of course, extreme right-wingers like Herschel Walker, who’s headed for a runoff with Senator Raphael Warnock, aren’t going to be part of that sensible public consensus. For now, defeating them is an important part of the climate movement’s work. What’s next? “Georgia, Georgia, Georgia,” said Stinnett. The EVP has identified 140,000 low-propensity climate voters in Georgia, he told me, and will spend half a million dollars “making sure each of them casts a vote” in the December 6 runoff between Walker and Warnock.

Half a million dollars for a couple weeks of turnout work is a drop in the bucket where top Senate races are concerned. In the 2020 election, candidates and outside groups combined spent an estimated $470 million on the Senate contest between David Perdue and Jon Ossoff, and $363 million on the runoff election between Warnock and Kelly Loeffler. But what all this data suggests is that maybe climate voters deserve attention and investment, not just from small groups like the EVP, but from the powerful. Elections are so tight these days, as we’re all reminded constantly this week—who isn’t constantly refreshing the vote count to check on the fate of the Senate?—and the Democrats can’t afford to overlook such a fast-growing and passionate constituency.