The Midterms’ Surprising Lesson for 2024: Court the Climate Voter

The Environmental Voter Project, or EVP, which targets “low propensity” voters (that means, people who don’t vote often) whose top issue is climate change, has been tracking this trend and looking for ways to build on it since 2015. The group, whose work I wrote about for TNR in May, is mobilized around the insight that while the stereotypical climate voter in the Democrats’ imaginations looks a lot like me—a comfortably-off white person who votes in every election—many climate voters aren’t like that. They are disproportionately low-income, people of color, and young, all groups that face more obstacles to voting, including voter suppression. EVP’s volunteers text, call, and canvass these voters to turn them out on Election Day. This year, nearly 880,000 such voters cast ballots before Election Day, according to the EVP. When I spoke to Nathaniel Stinnett, EVP founder and executive director, he emphasized that they didn’t know how much of this was due to EVP’s efforts. “Take this with boulder-sized grain of salt,” he cautioned, “but we’re feeling pretty darn good. I’m certain the Environmental Voter Project is having some impact.”

Two particularly crucial races were in Pennsylvania, for Senate and governor, where both races were considered quite competitive and Democrats prevailed. There, the so-called “low-propensity” voters outperformed regular voters during early voting. “These are people we’re targeting because they suck at voting!” Stinnett said. There isn’t enough data yet to know whether climate voters helped put John Fetterman over the edge, but it’s possible.

It wouldn’t be surprising if EVP’s efforts were making a big difference, said Matthew Burgess, director of the Center for Social and Environmental Futures at the University of Colorado Boulder: “We know GOTV [get-out-the-vote] works!” The rise in salience of the climate issue for voters also makes sense, Burgess added, given that the impact of climate change has become far more obvious to most Americans. The solutions seem easier—“solar is cheap!” he noted—while the costs of doing nothing seem much higher. EVP and groups like it could be getting climate voters to the polls, while reality itself might also be creating more of them.