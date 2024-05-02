Biden’s Marijuana Move Is Good for American Democracy

Marijuana legalization does not hold the title for greatest social shift in American life within the last generation. That title still goes to the reversal of public opinion on same-sex marriage. But the tidal shift on marijuana is impressive in its size and scope. Colorado became the first state to legalize it for recreational use in 2013. Earlier that year, the Obama administration had said it would not sue jurisdictions that sought to do so, opening the door to similar state-level initiatives.

Today, 24 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and a further 13 states allow possession and distribution for medical use as well. Only six states have declined to legalize it in some form. Two of them, Idaho and Nebraska, may hold ballot initiatives on the matter in November. Florida is also considering a recreational marijuana initiative, while South Dakota will try to do it again after the state Supreme Court struck down a successful 2020 amendment for violating single-subject rules.

All of this stands in sharp contrast with Congress and the White House, where movement toward legalization has been sluggish at best. Part of the problem is generational: Top federal lawmakers, as well as Biden himself, are much, much older than the nation they represent. For Biden, the shift is even more remarkable given his own senatorial career. While representing Delaware in the Senate, he championed some of the nation’s strictest anti-drug laws, reflecting the tough-on-crime zeitgeist of the 1980s and the 1990s as well as his own beliefs.