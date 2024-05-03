The Real Crime Spree: Employers Swindling Workers

The nonprofit Economic Policy Institute reported in 2019 that United States employers get charged with violating labor law in 41.5 percent of all union election campaigns. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which cleared the House in November 2021, would have introduced a fine of up to $50,000 for each unfair labor practice committed by management, and up to $100,000 for repeat offenders. Alas, the bill died in the Senate. These provisions were taken from the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which also cleared the House in 2021 before dying in the Senate.

It’s tempting to blame these weak penalties on a federal government that hesitates to punish business scofflaws. But the Democratic House report makes clear that the price of violating labor laws is low even when compared to the price of violating other laws that regulate business. While OSHA’s maximum penalty for a “repeat or willful health and safety violation” is $161,323, the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum penalty for polluting the air is almost three times that—$450,000. OSHA’s maximum penalty for “a child labor violation that causes death or serious injury” is $71,031. But a tuna fishing boat’s failure to abide by the provisions of a 2016 treaty with 16 Pacific island states could cost the company $639,908. You’re welcome to kill or injure your own workers, the government in effect says, but please don’t piss off some fisherman in Tonga.

Why the discrepancy? Possibly because the laws that protect workers tend to be older. The Fair Labor Standards Act, which governs wage theft, dates to 1938, and the National Labor Relations Act, which governs union elections, dates to 1935. The maximum penalties under these laws haven’t been updated since 2008, which was also the year Congress last legislated an increase in the minimum wage. Both laws are badly in need of more substantial updating, but any wholesale revision risks weakening rather than strengthening them. It took a Great Depression to pass the FLSA and NLRA, and neither would have a prayer of clearing Congress today. Indeed, Democrats have been trying to rewrite the NLRA since 1947, when a Republican Congress passed the anti-union Taft-Hartley revisions to the law over President Harry Truman’s veto. Not even President Lyndon Johnson could repeal Taft-Hartley during the liberal heyday of the Great Society. The PRO Act is the Democrats’ latest attempt, and although I believe it’s going to pass eventually, it won’t be soon.