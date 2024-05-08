Our Money-in-Politics Problem Just Got Worse

“The upshot is that California casts a dragnet for sensitive donor information from tens of thousands of charities each year, even though that information will become relevant in only a small number of cases involving filed complaints,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court. He concluded that the state’s interest in obtaining the information did not justify the chilling effects it could have on donors.

Even that threshold was not enough for some of the court’s conservative members. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote separately to argue that the court should adopt an even more stringent test for weighing disclosure laws. “Laws directly burdening the right to associate anonymously, including compelled disclosure laws, should be subject to the same scrutiny as laws directly burdening other First Amendment rights,” he wrote, rejecting the intermediate level of scrutiny they currently face.

If the FEC adopts the Dickerson proposal, it will be required to scrutinize requests for donor secrecy on a case-by-case basis. That, in turn, could prompt legal challenges from groups whose requests are denied, raising the possibility of court rulings that chip away at donor-disclosure requirements for federal elections. The end result would be far less scrutiny on where and how money is flowing into the American political system—just when it needs it most.