Criticizing China for “Dumping” Cheap E.V.s Is a Bit Rich

All that drilling drove down the price of crude oil. As I wrote recently, that can mean lower gas prices. But it’s also a problem for shale drillers themselves, who need higher crude oil prices in order to justify the still relatively high costs of fracking in tight shale rock formations. After the Organization of Petroleum Exporting States (OPEC) opted to maintain rather than cut production among its members so as to not lose too much market share to the U.S., in 2014, a further plunge in crude oil prices devastated smaller drillers, and the industry as a whole faced a problem. Since the 1970s, domestic producers had been almost entirely barred from exporting crude oil to the rest of the world via the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975 (EPCA). The ban was put in place for the same reason that the government started to back fracking around the same time. Amid that decade’s “oil shocks,” strong-handed energy policies were enacted as a means of suppressing prices at the pump, as policymakers feared fuel shortages and over-reliance on foreign producers.

By 2014, drillers faced the opposite problem: Americans could only buy so much oil. Much of the United States’ refinery capacity, moreover, specialized in processing medium to heavy oil, and companies had made little effort to build out facilities to refine the lighter oil now abundant as a result of the shale boom. “We have artificially limited the markets where Oklahoma oil producers and American oil producers can sell their product,” Cody Bannister, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association, complained in 2015. “That has an impact in the form of lower crude oil prices in Oklahoma.”

Stabilizing prices at higher levels meant being able to sell crude oil abroad. That was illegal, though. So the industry went about trying to change the law, facing opposition from both environmentalists and domestic refiners. The oil industry won. Quietly, as part of a must-pass budget measure, the U.S. repealed its 40-year-old crude oil export ban in 2015. That year, the U.S. exported less than half a million barrels per day via the small list of exceptions to the ban provisioned by the EPCA, mostly to Canada. By 2019 exports were up to nearly 3 million barrels per day. The U.S. has now become a net exporter of crude oil and continues to break production records, incentivized, as the Government Accountability Office has found, by their relatively new, state-sanctioned access to markets abroad and drillers’ ability to charge higher prices relative to foreign oil.