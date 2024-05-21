People Like Harrison Butker Are Taking Over Catholicism

With pro-Palestinian demonstrators roiling campuses across the country, few could have predicted that the most controversial commencement of the season would occur at Benedictine College, a small liberal arts college in northeast Kansas, courtesy of a 28-year-old NFL player. But Harrison Butker’s speech earlier this month seemed lab-engineered to generate outrage. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker referred to Pride Month as one of the “deadly sins”; declared that “[t]hings like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder”; implored men to be “unapologetic in your masculinity”; and, addressing the graduating women specifically, said, “I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

While plenty of people who were not at the graduation ceremony (and likely had never heard of Benedictine College before this news) were angered by Butker’s speech, it would appear that most of his actual audience was nothing short of delighted, judging from the standing ovation he received at the end. That’s not surprising to religious scholars, like me, who had heard of Benedictine. This conservative Catholic school of just 2,200 students is actually a microcosm of a major trend in American religion. Like many other Catholic institutions, it has been taken over by one of the fastest-growing religious movements in the country: Trad Catholicism. And not without strife. The Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, an order of nuns who co-founded Benedictine College, last week released a statement condemning Butker’s speech, saying it did not “represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested.”