But Padilla isn’t budging. According to multiple sources, he has said that if the sale does not happen, he will cut “programs and positions” to acquire the necessary funds to begin the dormitory project. He allegedly also rejected a proposal to fund the dormitory renovation by taking a short-term loan against the university’s $254 million endowment, and has insisted that any proceeds he raises through more traditional fundraising measures will support the creation of a new athletics center and nursing building. He believes those buildings, alongside the newly renovated dorms, will attract more students. (And yet, he also allegedly told one senior faculty member, who prefers to remain anonymous, that he will “not fundraise by asking old white guys for money.” The potential donor pool for a Lutheran university in Indiana is, like the Board of Directors that hired Padilla, full of old, white guys.)

I asked Padilla’s spokesperson for comment on specific allegations in this article. Instead, I was sent an anodyne statement that stressed the need to attract and retain students in order to boost tuition revenue, which, in turn, will help “our students’ residential experience.” “The decision to explore a potential sale of these three works was not made lightly,” it continued. “We will continue to pursue prudent and responsible solutions, with the goal to avoid any additional financial burden on the University or our students. We also recognize that there will be those who disagree with the actions we are proposing. Universities like ours should always be a haven for open dialogue and debate, and we respect differing perspectives.”

Opponents of the sale turn to the life of Georgia O’Keeffe herself for inspiration. When the family of the so-called mother of American modernism hit hard times, owning to her own mother’s poor health, she set aside her lifelong dream of painting to pursue a career as an elementary school arts teacher. In 1912, she then enrolled in a summer arts course at the University of Virginia, where, at the time, women were not allowed to take courses for credit. The ideas that O’Keeffe learned in that course, according to biographer Roxana Robinson, “appealed to her like a fresh wind. A concept of art that allowed her to participate and required her to involve every aspect of her life was one she embraced, recognizing it at once as her own.”