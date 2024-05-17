Are the Republicans Sneakily Trying to Cut Food Stamps?

Because of those assumptions, SNAP was “woefully inadequate” prior to the 2021 update, argued Poonam Gupta, a research associate in the Income and Benefits Policy Center at the Urban Institute. If the TFP is once again based on a cost-neutral calculus, it would mean a return to functionally static SNAP benefits. “In the long term, it sets a dangerous precedent. It would lead to a steady erosion of adequacy over time and limit purchasing power for households,” said Gupta, who co-authored a recent report warning about the potential side effects of a cost-neutrality policy for the Thrifty Food Plan.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that Thompson’s proposed changes to the TFP would save around $27 billion over the next decade; according to analysis by the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, this would result in the average per-person benefit decreasing by $7 between 2027 and 2031 and will be $15 less per person per month in 2032 and 2033.

Republicans bristle at this characterization, believing that it is based on a hypothetical increase that an administration might undertake in the future, and argue that the savings will allow further investment in anti-hunger programs today. In a briefing with reporters this week, a Republican committee staffer said that the CBO’s assessment was “funny math,” based on an estimate “that there is a specter of an administration taking an opportunity to use executive branch authority to increase the benefit in either 2027 or 2033.”