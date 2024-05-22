Is Big Oil Putting Microplastic in Your Testicles?

In some ways, expecting Netanyahu or Gallant to face a similar trial, however slow, is optimistic. While the U.S. was united with the international community in opposing Serbian actions in the Bosnian War; today, it’s actively funding Israel’s brutal war on Gaza with billions of dollars in military aid. Despite mounting regular defenses of the so-called “rules-based international order,” U.S. officials have uniformly rebuked the ICC’s pursuit of Netanyahu and Gallant. Biden called the ICC’s application for those arrest warrants “outrageous,” pledging that the United States “will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken also chided the ICC for seeking arrest warrants “rather than allowing the Israeli legal system a full and timely opportunity to proceed.” On Tuesday, Blinken said he was open to working with Congress on sanctioning the ICC for “sticking its nose in the business of countries that have an independent legitimate, democratic judicial system,” as Republican Senator James Risch put it. (Like the U.S, Israel is not a party to the ICC, meaning that Israeli leaders would need to travel to a country that is to face the possibility of arrest and prosecution over killing upwards of 35,000 Palestinians.)

As ever, the U.S. supports the rules-based international order so long as it gets to set those rules. For the most part, it has. The architecture of that order has been designed to protect the interests of capital, not the victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Corporations have no shortage of venues to demand payouts from sovereign governments they see as threatening their profits. Investor-state dispute settlements—baked into trade agreements—allow companies to sue governments over all manner of regulations in front of secretive tribunals; most of those charges have been brought under the Energy Charter Treaty, ostensibly designed to assure prospective investors in former Eastern Bloc countries’ power sector that their assets wouldn’t seized by extant Soviets. It’s now a potent tool for fossil fuel companies to discourage environmental regulations that make them lose money.

Whereas United Nations compacts rely overwhelmingly on voluntary pledges and financing to address global crises like climate change and plastics, titans of industry can lean on any number of legally binding statutes to seek justice for lost profits all over the world. Needless to say, those on the losing end of corporate crimes—especially victims looking to bring cases against Western multinationals operating in the Global South—have comparatively few options to seek compensation, let alone criminal prosecutions.