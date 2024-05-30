Why Trump’s Historic Conviction Is So Unsatisfying

The hush-money trial gets at some of that, sure. But it is decidedly lower stakes. Was Trump trying to manipulate the election? Was he trying to hide an affair from his wife? Was it a little bit of column A and column B? We’ll never know precisely. What is clear is that Trump is crooked and more than a little sleazy—two things that have been part of his self-image, to varying degrees, since he first became a public figure more than 40 years ago. The crime hovering above the trial—manipulating the result of the 2016 election by withholding information—is serious, to be sure. But Trump has been convicted for falsifying business records, not exactly the stuff of coups or national security.



I may be very wrong. It’s possible that this will be the thing that undoes Trump—that, ultimately, voters can stomach anything except voting for a convicted felon. But even if that is the case, it doesn’t change the larger problem for Biden and those seeking to ensure that Trump doesn’t return to power, which he will undoubtedly wield as a despot. In many ways, the last six weeks have been a distraction from the core argument against Trump—against the danger that he poses to the country, its institutions, and democracy itself. Yes, he is a criminal. But he always has been. The work now is to make the case that he’s a criminal on a much larger scale, someone bent on undermining the country for his own benefit—including doing everything in his power to prevent those more damaging cases from ever going to trial.

