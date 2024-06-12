The Chiquita Verdict Was a Long Time Coming

Others aren’t so lucky. Corporate legal teams are well-equipped to spend years fighting off claims, accosting lawyers who argue cases against them, and avoiding trials altogether. Just last year, ExxonMobil settled a case brought against it in 2001 by 11 villagers in the Indonesian province of Aceh. They alleged that soldiers hired by the company to guard an oil and gas facility committed acts including sexual assault, battery, and unlawful detention between 1994 and 2003. Exxon has denied any wrong-doing, and the two sides reached the settlement just a week before the trial was set to begin last May. (The terms of the settlement are confidential.)

In recent history, as well, the U.S. has closed off some of the few venues through which victims of human rights violations committed by corporations can be heard in U.S. courts. In Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum, in 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that the Alien Tort Statute does not apply to human rights violations committed outside of the country, unless claimants can prove a strong connection to the United States. The inciting lawsuit was brought by Nigerian refugees in the United States, who argued that the Dutch and British oil and gas giant, also known as Shell, had aided and abetted the Nigerian military’s systematic torture and killing of environmental protestors in the 1990s. A federal appeals court ruled that Shell could not be held responsible, and the Supreme Court, in taking up the case, opted to rule on the broader question of whether corporations are immune from tort liability for violations of international law, including torture. Unanimously, 9-0, they said no, although left open some limited possibility for using the Alien Tort Statute to try corporations in the future “where the claims touch and concern the territory of the United States.”

Esther Kiobel, the widow of Dr Barinem Kiobel, who was hanged in 1995 along with nine other Ogoni activists, including writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, has continued to pursue justice against Shell on behalf of the so-called Ogoni Nine. In 2022 she lost a civil case heard in front of the District Court of The Hague, in the Netherlands.