MAGA’s Shocking New Lie About Hunter Biden Verdict Is Deeply Revealing

For the MAGA right, the problem here can’t possibly be that President Biden didn’t actually commit any crimes. It can only be that the Justice Department is too corrupted to prosecute them, and that House GOP leaders are too weak-kneed and feckless (another bizarre MAGA claim) to ferret them out themselves. Bizarrely, after all that, now that Hunter Biden actually has been found guilty of crimes, that also cannot possibly mean the justice system is operating as it should, because that would be exonerating to the president and affirm his claims that he is keeping his hands off the department.

The enormous contortions required to portray the justice system as rigged at every turn show yet again that pretty much everything the MAGA right is saying about these matters is about laying a pretext for Trump, once back in office, to launch prosecutions of Biden and Democrats without cause, under the guise of tit-for-tat payback for something that wasn’t actually done to Trump and his followers. As I’ve argued, Trump and his MAGA allies relentlessly claim that he will seek “revenge” and exact “retribution” with such prosecutions, to reverse-engineer the deceptive impression that Trump was the victim of what he is threatening, i.e. prosecutions without a legitimate basis. Additionally, MAGA Republicans have constantly claimed that law enforcement has relentlessly targeted ordinary conservative parents (which is a lie) and that the prosecutions of January 6 rioters are illegitimate (they are absolutely in keeping with the rule of law).

The sum total of all this monumental deception is that Trump and his followers are being massively victimized by our justice system, and that only carrying out mass prosecutions against the opposition will set that right. That the president’s son was found guilty by a jury of his peers who evaluated actual evidence presented by prosecutors—just as happened to Trump in his hush money trial—is kryptonite to this sleazy scam. Nothing is more devastating to the MAGA worldview than the idea that the justice system is actually functioning fairly.