The Craziest Convention in American History

The winter-book favorite was former Treasury Secretary William Gibbs McAdoo, a California transplant who was the late Woodrow Wilson’s son-in-law. The strait-laced McAdoo was an unstinting supporter of Prohibition; in maneuvering for the nomination, he refused to denounce the Klan for fear of offending his many Southern and small-town supporters. But on the way to the convention, McAdoo slipped on an oil slick. It was revealed that wealthy oil man Edward Doheny, a key figure in the Teapot Dome scandal, had paid McAdoo $50,000 (more than $900,000 today;) in legal fees.



McAdoo’s nemesis was New York Governor Al Smith, a Klan-loathing Catholic with an eighth-grade education who was notoriously unsympathetic to Prohibition. Smith, with his Lower-East-Side “dem-dose” diction and his close ties to Tammany Hall, was the most successful politician to emerge from the urban immigrant communities that were forging the Democratic Party’s future. But Smith was anathema to the Southern and Western Democrats who were still loyal to Bryan. As a wag put it on the eve of the convention, “McAdoo’s too oily and Smith’s too wet.”



The convention was broadcast nationwide on radio as every roll-call ballot began with a booming Southern male voice elongating every syllable as he announced, “Alabama casts 24 votes for Oscar W. Underwood.” That oft-repeated line quickly became a national joke. But Underwood, a two-term Alabama senator, proved a key figure at the convention as the fieriest opponent of the Klan aside from perhaps Smith. Underwood’s stance embodied the complexities of the Klan issue. In its rebirth in the 1920s, the Klan went beyond white-sheet terrorism against Blacks in the South to also excoriate Catholics, Jews and immigrants. As a result, the locus of the Invisible Empire’s power moved north to small towns and rural communities from the Midwest to the Pacific coast in Oregon. On the eve of the convention, Mencken mocked the Klan for believing that “Vatican gold to a vast amount has been pouring into town for a week past, and 10,000 Jesuits have been landed secretly on the Long Island coast.”

