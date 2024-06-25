The Craziest Convention in American History: Part Two

Finally, the announced tally was 541 3/20 votes for omitting mention of the Klan and 540 3/20 for repudiating the KKK. But, in truth, no one ever knew what the actual results were. The convention adjourned with individual delegates screaming for recognition to change their votes and others demanding that their state be polled. If there was a swing vote, it was Marion Colley from Georgia, who despite congratulating Erwin on his anti-Klan speech, voted the other way. The granddaughter of a Confederate general, Colley was thought to have been unable to resist the pressure from the McAdoo forces within the delegation.



June 30: After a merciful Sunday recess, the convention (only the fourth in history to go into a second week) finally get to its real job on Monday morning—nominating a presidential candidate. The results of the first ballot were desultory as McAdoo fell far way short of a majority with 434 1/2 votes while Smith mustered 241. None of the favorite son candidates received even 60 votes. With uncharacteristic efficiency, the Democrats raced through 15 ballots before adjourning late Monday night. There were a few brief boomlets for favorite sons, but they were temporary eddies in a suddenly placid sea. Mencken captured the mood of the mood of the delegates as he wrote, “Strange rumors affright and paralyze them. They want to do something, and yet they don’t know what to do. Meanwhile, their hotel bills keep mounting prodigiously and all day and all night they are bombarded with disquieting news from home—that the cow is sick, that the note at the bank is due Tuesday.”

July 1: Another 15 ballots with no resolution, but with an increasing sense of gloom in the McAdoo camp. The Daily News declared (using an image out of keeping with the steamy summer weather), “That McAdoo is now on the toboggan slide downward to political oblivion is the general opinion among all but his campaign managers.” What changed the equation by the thirtieth ballot was John W. Davis moving up to 125 votes, mostly at the expense of McAdoo. The indefatigable Bryan rightly and righteously denounced Davis as “J.P. Morgan’s lawyer,” but anti-Wall Street populism was waning amid the Democrats. In a modern touch, the New York Times reported the betting odds from Wall Street with Davis now the favorite at 2 1/2 to one, Smith appealing to plungers at 3 to one, while McAdoo faded to 7-to-one odds.

