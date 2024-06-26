Why Is Snopes.com Helping Trump Clean Up “Very Fine People”?

It’s never been a matter of whether every single person who went to that rally self-identified as a neo-Nazi or a white nationalist, but that Trump said there were “very fine people” within each of the two groups. Unite the Right was a neo-Nazi rally. It did not matter whether every attendee called themselves neo-Nazis. If you show up to an event where there are people walking around with swastikas and chanting “Jews will not replace us,” then you’re absolutely not a “very fine” person.

Here’s why this matters today, and why Snopes’s call here helps Trumpworld. At first, most conservatives condemned Trump’s remarks. But by the following year, conservatives, including many who had originally condemned Trump’s response, had come around to the idea that it was actually a “hoax” that Trump had ever said there were “fine people on both sides” of the neo-Nazi rally. Led by the likes of Dilbert creator Scott Adams, the right-wing website The Daily Caller, and PragerU, conservative media outlets began pointing to individuals who attended the rally but didn’t personally identify as neo-Nazis or white nationalists as evidence that Trump wasn’t referring to those groups.

One of Trump’s strategies has always been to stake out every possible position on any given topic. That’s exactly what he did here. He talked himself into a knot. He used doublespeak, and Snopes fell for it.