An Insider’s Portrait of Obama-Era Hope—and Disillusionment

B.M.: The novel makes references to Jeremiah Wright and to the candidate’s own faith, and is concerned with David’s relationship to Christianity. Religion is obviously far from absent from American politics today, but, with a few exceptions, it no longer really seems to be a lexicon available for use to liberals. How does David make sense of this, and how do you?

V.C.: Yeah, I think that another way to read David’s disillusionment in the novel is to see him as having experienced the last gasp of a certain kind of political religion. We look at today’s Republican Party, yes, some of them use the language of various kinds of evangelicalism, various kinds of Christian nationalism. But if you poll Republican voters, you see how few of them, relative to a very recent past, go to church. So religious language has become more identitarian really, it’s more about a certain kind of identity than it is about any certain kind of metaphysics.

And you see that in the kinds of people that politics produces. For Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz to be the avatars of family values is hilarious. And one thing that Obama represented, at least for me, was the hope that the left side of the divide might step into the gap, and talk about care for the poor, care for the common home that is the Earth, in language that might borrow from the rhetoric of religion and strike a new chord. I mean, they failed at that in more ways than one can count. And so you see people outside of the strictly political taking over that mantle, like William Barber, the Poor People’s Campaign, others like that, sort of carrying that flame.