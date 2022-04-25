Washington Plays Itself

It’s also one of the most boring, although that’s partially because Soderbergh nails political Washington’s aesthetics—the series was shot handheld on cheap, digital video, which only emphasizes how gray, drab, and dimly lit the spaces D.C.’s operators tend to inhabit really are. And in addition to cameos from politicians whom HBO’s viewers were surely thrilled to see—Orrin Hatch! Steny Hoyer!—a remarkable number of those operators appear as themselves. It’s a veritable who’s who of who’s thats. You could fit every American outside the Beltway capable of recognizing Tammy Haddad—political Washington’s preeminent party hostess—onto a basketball court. She appears in conversation with McCormack without introduction or explanation anyway, showing off a purse shaped like the White House she’d won at a dinner for the Larry King Cardiac Foundation. John Breaux Jr., a lobbyist and the son of Louisiana Senator John Breaux, appears as a love interest in three episodes. Naturally, media personalities get screen time as well—there’s a run-in with Joe Klein on the street here, a lengthy phone call with Bill Kristol there. In a late episode, Carville has a chat with Tucker Carlson and thanks him for babysitting his kids before his appearance on Crossfire.

Who and what was all this really for? Ostensibly crafted to give viewers a glimpse of Washington’s under-heralded power players, K Street never really shows or says anything surprising. Lobbyists, the viewer is informed, are amoral mercenaries who care far less about the substance of the issues they take up than about the thrill of landing a big client, whoever it may be. At every point when the show seems poised to flesh this out further—each and every time things threaten to get morbidly interesting—it gets in its own way. In the series’ third episode, Carville—who can be heard complaining later in the series that the firm isn’t getting any windfall contracts from Iraq—takes on a PR campaign for the Saudi regime, which he defends on the grounds that radical Islamists would take over the country in its absence. “All these people that want to throw these guys out—who the hell do they think they’re going to replace it with?” he asks heatedly. “Tony Blair? No—you’re going to have all these Waheebees [sic] or whatever the hell they call themselves in there.” After another conversation with Chuck Schumer and John Slattery about the “Waheebees,” the Saudi subplot turns into a dull and unintelligible crime story about an illegal transfer of funds—a situation seemingly orchestrated for inscrutable reasons by the founder of Carville and Matalin’s firm, played by Elliott Gould, who spends most of the show in his New York apartment watching Mildred Pierce.

Really, K Street’s most thought-provoking scene is one of its first. In the series’ pilot, Vermont Governor Howard Dean, then running in the Democratic presidential primary, participates in a mock debate prep session with Carville and Paul Begala. At one point, Carville offers Dean a line to use in the event he’s challenged on his ability to address racial issues, given Vermont’s whiteness—one referencing the Black populations of conservative states like Mississippi, then represented by Republican Senator Trent Lott: “If the percentage of Black folks in your state was determinative of your record on civil rights,” Carville says, “then Trent Lott would be Martin Luther King.” It’s a good line—so good in fact, that Dean went on to use it in an actual presidential debate. Later, we see Carville and John Slattery crack up at a clip of Dean saying it. Here again, we’re watching the flacks watch the candidate, only this time with the reflexivity inherent in political docu-fiction taken to an extreme—a warning about the blurring line between truth and artifice that winds up erasing it entirely.