What Joe Biden Really Owes the Country Right Now

Some will see it as an evasion to frame the Bidens’ obligation this way: It doesn’t take a stand on whether Biden should step down right now. That’s by design: This question genuinely is fraught with deep uncertainties, because the path to an alternative is also very dicey.

Yes, Kamala Harris might function as a kind of baseline-level Democratic replacement candidate. But she might not function that way; she might prove disastrous. Yes, one can envision a successful open-convention scenario that bypasses Harris, and yes, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer seems safer right now. But such a scenario inevitably carries unforeseen intra-coalitional and procedural risks. We just don’t know how Whitmer—or Harris, or anyone else—will weather the brutal exigences of a presidential campaign. What has to be asked is: Which route forward is more risky? Banking on Biden executing flawlessly all the way, or rolling the dice on one of those other scenarios? There’s no safe or easy answer to that question.

But here’s what we do know: The Bidens are in a position to seriously try to answer it, by first gauging whether the President is unable to guarantee the performance that makes his remaining route forward plausible. Will this conversation happen? After the debate Biden curtly rebuffed concerns, declaring: “It’s hard to debate a liar.” And it’s unclear whether top Democrats will prevail on them to have that conversation at all.