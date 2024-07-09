The Case for Expanding the Supreme Court Has Never Been Stronger

Reforming the size of the court has happened many times over the years. Seven times between 1801 and 1869 Congress changed the size of the court, going from a low of five justices in 1801 to a high of ten in 1863. In most of those cases, as in 1801 and 1863, the size went up and down in order to fix an imbalance or overreach by the Supreme Court. In 1863 and 1867, revisions to the Judiciary Act sought to rein in a supreme court that was potentially pro-slavery. Now, we need to rein in one that is pro-authoritarian.

The question of judges overreaching, and assuming legislative or executive power, was of deep concern to the Founders (though to some more than others). In his autobiography, Thomas Jefferson noted that all judges in the colonial period had their positions at the pleasure of royal governors and the king, and that “a Judiciary dependent on the will of the King had proved itself the most oppressive of all tools.” That is why state and federal Constitutions specified that judges should have “the tenure of good behavior.” But, Jefferson continued, such concerns about the overreach of the new “executive Magistrate[s]”—that is, governors and presidents—meant that they made a mistake in these constitutions in requiring two-thirds of the Senate to vote for impeachment. Jefferson saw that this bar was too high, after the failed impeachment of Justice Samuel Chase in 1804 (while Jefferson was president): It was “a vote so impossible where any defense is made, before men of ordinary prejudices & passions, that our judges are effectually independent of the nation.”

Jefferson emphasized how power corrupts judges: “It is not enough that honest men are appointed judges. All know the influence of interest on the mind of man, and how unconsciously his judgment is warped by that influence. To this bias add that of the esprit de corps, of their peculiar maxim and creed that ‘it is the office of a good judge to enlarge his jurisdiction.’” The concern is that “they are in the habit of going out of the question before them, to throw an anchor ahead and grapple further hold for future advances of power.” With such self-interest in expanding their authority, “how can we expect impartial decision”?