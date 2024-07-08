The Republicans’ Most Cynical, Pointless Brawl Yet

Publishing an unnecessarily verbose treatise will provide more fuel for our opponent’s fire of misinformation and misrepresentation to voters. It is with that recognition that we will present a streamlined platform in line with President Trump’s principled and popular vision for America’s future. — Memo sent to the Republican platform committee by senior Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, as reported by Shane Goldmacher in The New York Times, June 29.

Jake Gittes: Actually, this hasn’t happened to me for a long time. Evelyn Mulwray: When was the last time? Jake: In Chinatown. Evelyn: What were you doing there? Jake: Working for the district attorney. Evelyn: Doing what? Jake: As little as possible. —Chinatown (1974), directed by Roman Polansky and written by Robert Towne, who died July 1.

As the Republican platform committee meets this week, its marching orders from the presumptive nominee are precisely what, according to Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), a flatfoot must do in Los Angeles’s crime-ridden Chinatown, circa 1937: “As little as possible.” Committee members chosen by Donald Trump will make radical cuts to the party platform to render it unobjectionable. Don’t be surprised if the upshot is no platform at all, as we saw in 2020.

I can’t condemn the likely elimination of such hard-right planks as a call for a constitutional amendment banning abortion, which has been in every GOP platform since 1976, or opposition voiced in the 2016 platform to the Supreme Court’s twin rulings upholding gay marriage. But neither can I condone the GOP cupping its hands over its eyes while writing Trump a blank check. People used to complain that the Republican Party was too ideological. You don’t hear that so much anymore, because now the problem (as, yes, I’ve written before) is that the GOP possesses no ideology at all. You don’t believe me? Consider that FreedomWorks, the extremist libertarian group that successfully championed Tea Party conservatism a decade and a half ago, closed its doors in May. It blamed Trump.