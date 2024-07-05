The Potential Upside of the Supreme Court’s Chevron Decision

Maybe the area of most raw executive discretion is the immigration courts system. While most people probably think of these courts as falling in the same bucket as the rest of the federal judiciary, these are not actually Article III courts. They are wholly contained in the Executive Office of Immigration Review, which is part of the Department of Justice. That means each decision, and particularly

precedential decisions issued by the appellate Board of Immigration Appeals or the attorney general—who acts as a kind of one-person immigration supreme court—is an exercise in executive interpretation. (Administrative judges were the focus of another recent high court decision, SEC v. Jarkesy, which upended the judges’ ability to issue decisions without jury trials; for a number of complex precedential reasons, this seems unlikely to impact immigration judges’ ability to reach civil immigration decisions, but other immigration-related civil findings could be affected.)

Such decisions haven’t generally been considered reviewable by the federal courts barring some clear claim of statutory or constitutional violation, but Loper Bright ended this deference. This doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be numerically many more challenges to individual removal orders and broader immigration policies, but it does mean the federal government won’t get automatic court wins based on Chevron alone, and federal judges writ large will have more power to question how their administrative counterparts are reaching decisions.

As just one example, in the 2014 Supreme Court opinion in Scialabba v. de Osorio, the justices backed the Board of Immigration Appeals’s interpretation limiting the ability of lawful permanent residents’ family members to receive derivative residence if they aged out of eligibility while waiting for their petitions to be processed. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority that “this is the kind of case Chevron was built for.” That’s now no longer the controlling approach, though it should be noted that the Loper Bright decision all but said that it does not overturn existing precedents based on Chevron, just the deference itself. Still, Winger said, “there is a question of the extent to which the circuit courts might revisit some of that precedent in light of Loper Bright.”