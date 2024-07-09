How the Real Mainstream Media Bias Favors Donald Trump

The New York Times had seven articles about Clinton’s comment, four on the front page; like the LA Times, there wasn’t a single news story that mentioned Trump’s “vermin” comment during that time period. The Wall Street Journal similarly ignored Trump’s comment altogether, but ran eight articles about Clinton’s faux pax, four of them on the front page. The Washington Post at least mentioned Trump’s comment once, on page A2 (including it in the headline), but gave Clinton’s remark nine stories, one on the front page, with five using the word “deplorables” in the headline. USA Today covered Clinton’s comment in two news articles but, like three of the other four papers, completely ignored Trump’s.

And now they are repeating that pattern virtually step-by-profitable-step. So, to answer the question about why Trump is polling better than Biden regardless of the realities in the fact-based world: “It’s the media, stupid.”

The best corrective, and the best chance to save our republic, is for all of us to speak out loudly when we see this kind of modern-day yellow journalism practiced.