The Best Way to Fight Heat Waves and Outages Is to Green the Grid

There are several parallels between that period and the challenge of renewable energy now. National power policy in the 30s and 40s made electric service affordable and universal. In 1935, only about one in ten farmers had electricity. Private power companies had largely neglected rural America, dismissing these thinly populated areas as too costly to serve and unlikely to use enough power to make line extensions worthwhile. But by studying the rural market including through grassroots outreach, the Rural Electrification Administration determined there were many beneficial uses of electricity in farms and country homes and identified ways to reduce the costs of line construction. By the 1950s, thanks substantially to the federal government’s financial and technical assistance for rural electric cooperatives, 9 in 10 farmers had power.

Cities also benefited from public investment in the power system. While most urban residents had electricity before FDR’s election in 1932, electrically modernized living—homes with a full suite of appliances such as refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines—was the exception, not the rule, until the New Deal. Private utilities doubted the profits from residential customers and focused instead on selling electricity to the commercial and especially industrial sectors. Federal policymakers, however, saw a mostly untapped market and believed that the high rates private companies charged were impeding domestic use of electricity. They were correct: Lower rates from federal power projects stimulated greater household use of electricity and the purchase of modern appliances.

The introduction of low-cost TVA power to Tupelo, Mississippi helped double power consumption between 1934 and 1935, raising living standards. FDR visited Tupelo in November 1934 and declared, “what you are doing here is going to be copied in every State of the Union before we get through.”