Confessions of a Hacktivist

My Glorious Defeats: Hacktivist, Narcissist, Anonymous: A Memoir by Barrett Brown Buy on Bookshop

Still, those of us who spend a lot of time on social media tend to imagine that that’s where the energy is. We giggle when Linda Yaccarino, the hapless adwoman whom Elon Musk brought in to pretend to run Twitter, chirrups “Lots going on this weekend … join the conversation,” but, Poster, we are her! Each of us imagining that our brutal fisking of a testy Samuel Alito letter or epic takedown of some false equivalence in a New York Times headline makes us an activist—an “online warrior” in an epic battle for the future of the country, of the world. At its best, it can be pretty funny. At its very best, it can leak into the real world and ruin the day of someone whose day deserves to be ruined. But outliers aside, the utility of social media for doing politics, for actively influencing anything other than itself, is small and far from the wild, almost evangelical faith of the early days of the web, when some of us foolishly imagined a democratization of information leading to a democratization of society, that tools of surveillance and control could somehow be turned upon their owners.

Reality seeping into digital life and digital life oozing painfully into reality is a theme of My Glorious Defeats, the new memoir by Barrett Brown. Brown, who describes himself helpfully (but maybe inaccurately) in his subtitle, Hacktivist, Narcissist, Anonymous, was known as both a journalist and a “spokesman” for the loose network of hackers and infosec warriors known as Anonymous, although he would deny, probably correctly, that there could be such a thing as an official spokesman for a nebulous and mercurial online group. He eventually split from them anyway. The internet is nothing if not schismatic. He rose to prominence in an earlier and more innocent—well, less cynical anyway—time for internet-based activism. Movies and magazines made hackers into superheroes and supervillains; the feds began to view them as legitimate national security threats; many of us in online communities imagined that liberating the internal documents of, say, a secretive archipelago of private defense and intelligence firms undergirding the American surveillance state could strike a blow against it. Ah well, nevertheless.

Reality seeping into digital life and digital life oozing painfully into reality is a theme of My Glorious Defeats, the new memoir by Barrett Brown.

Brown was not himself much of a hacker, by his own admission. His talents and contributions to the Anonymous movement—collective? organization?—were largely rhetorical. Sometimes for good: He could be an appealing, articulate interlocutor for a diffuse network of antiestablishment actors. Sometimes not so much: He had a habit of getting fucked up and making crank calls or posting YouTube videos about his targets in intelligence and law enforcement, which would inescapably come off as threats and be weaponized against him by the very forces and governments against which he directed his rage.