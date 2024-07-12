A Family Mystery, a Cancer Breakthrough, and a Sea of Uncertainty

Journalist Lawrence Ingrassia works through these tensions and others in his new book, A Fatal Inheritance: How a Family Misfortune Revealed a Deadly Medical Mystery. The book traces “both a heartbreaking story of family loss and an inspiring story of scientific achievement,” charting how over the course of decades, researchers painstakingly worked to prove that some cancers are hereditary and that genetic mutations explain why some families experience far more cancer than the rest of the population.

For Ingrassia, this scientific quest was personal. His mother died of breast cancer at 42, in 1968. A little more than a decade later, his youngest sister, Angela, died of liposarcoma at 24. His other sister, Gina, died of lung cancer at 32. In between his sisters’ cancers, Ingrassia’s nephew, Charlie, then a toddler, was treated for a rare sarcoma in his cheek; he would later be treated for colon cancer in his early thirties, and die of metastatic bone cancer at 39. And Ingrassia’s brother, Paul—Charlie’s father—died at 69, just months after Charlie, of metastatic pancreatic cancer, his fourth malignancy after lung cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer. Father and son received chemotherapy at the same hospital at the same time, a detail that hit me in a sickening echo of my parents’ experience.

A year before cancer killed Ingrassia’s mother, Frederick Pei Li and Joseph Fraumeni, researchers in the epidemiology branch of the National Cancer Institute, or NCI, started following families like Ingrassia’s to determine the role heredity might play in cancer risk. It took more than 20 years, but eventually, scientists zeroed in on the mutated gene—TP53—that was responsible for the alarming rates of cancer in the families Li and Fraumeni had first studied. Like the BRCA genes, TP53 is a tumor-suppressing gene; when mutated, its cancer-eliminating powers are inactivated, allowing malignant cells to multiply out of control. Li-Fraumeni syndrome, or LFS, as the disorder came to be called, remains very rare—researchers currently estimate that there are only about 1,000 families worldwide with LFS—and devastating for those affected. People with LFS are predisposed to a wide variety of cancers, from breast to brain to lung to bone, and have a 90 percent lifetime risk of developing cancer. Fifty percent of those cancers will hit patients before age 30. As Ingrassia puts it, “One of the scariest things for families with Li-Fraumeni syndrome is that you never know when or where cancer will strike.” By contrast, women with the more common BRCA mutations have about a 50 to 60 percent chance of developing breast cancer, and the general population has only a 30 to 40 percent lifetime cancer risk—a risk that increases significantly with age.