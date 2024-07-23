What Alice Munro Knew

Among the things that happen just in Too Much Happiness: A boy murders his family and then, posing as a utility inspector, gains entry to the home of a widow dying of cancer; she obliquely talks him out of killing her (“Free Radicals”). A father murders his three children (“Dimensions”). An elderly man, Mr. Purvis, uncertainly but creepily involved with a much younger woman, makes her university roommate dine with and read to him naked: “And may I ask you please—may I ask you please—not to cross your legs?” he says. She complies (“Wenlock Edge”). Two girls at summer camp drown a third, a child with special needs. They are not found out; the drowning is thought to be an accident (“Child’s Play,” a story with which I had an especially hard time).

But if the number of harrowing incidents in late Munro struck me as implausible, the characters’ reactions did and do not. The poem that the university student read to Mr. Purvis, she realizes, will always remind her of what she had agreed to do: “Not been forced, not ordered, not even persuaded. Agreed to do.” The campers grow up and appear to conduct their lives as if nothing has happened: One becomes a housewife who, though “sadly” childless, as she reports in a letter to her friend, is contentedly busy with volunteering and hobbies; the other is a distinguished scholar. How can they be so blithe? They are not. When one of the women is terminally ill with cancer, she sends for the other. In a shakily written letter handed over by a nurse—the woman is by now unconscious—she begs her friend for the help of a priest. “This I cannot ask C”—her husband—“and do not want him ever to know … Marlene please do this bless you.” We are shown what secrecy has done to both women.

In “Dimensions,” Lloyd, the murderer who has been sent to a facility for the criminally insane, reports to Doree, the mother of the three dead children, that he has had visions of the kids, who are well—“really happy and smart.” This brings her unexpected, immense comfort: “In all the time since what had happened, any thought of the children had been something she had to get rid of, pull out immediately like a knife in her throat.… What was different now was that she had a refuge she could go to.” It wasn’t her social worker, Mrs. Sands, who had given it to her, but her husband—“that terrible person, that isolated and insane person.” Yet there’s more: She believes that perhaps Lloyd, “of all people, might be the person she should be with now.” She means, of course, by continuing to visit him. Her reaction to this discovery is worth quoting in full: