A “Unity” Convention? For Trans Americans, It’s Quite the Opposite

Donald Trump Jr. treated the audience to a greatest hits compilation of right-wing talking points: “Left-wing activists are pretending to be educators, teaching our kids that there are 57 genders, but they can’t even define what a woman is! On one hand, they think free speech protects their right to expose your children to explicit drag shows. On the other hand, they want to put you in jail for making a meme.”

Not to be outdone, Representative Matt Gaetz took the stage to reminisce about the good old days of the Trump administration. “Under Trump, we prospered, we were richer, inflation was low, and there were two genders,” he proclaimed, somehow managing to link economic policy with gender identity.

As the night went on, it became clear that the GOP’s strategy of using anti-trans rhetoric as a rallying cry was not a bug, but a feature of their platform. The persistence and escalation of these attacks suggest that the party sees political gain in marginalizing and othering the LGBTQ community. It’s a cynical calculation that trades the safety and dignity of millions of Americans for more votes from their base.