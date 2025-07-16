The Lesson for Democrats From Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign? Be Normal.

For at least a decade now, Americans have been inundated with radioactive levels of weirdness by a political class with strange obsessions: Hannibal Lecter, the sexiness of cartoon M&Ms, testicle tanning, “woke math.” Let’s consider, for a moment, the man who is, from a strictly statistical perspective, the most prolific practitioner of weirdness on the face of the planet: Donald Trump. The ways in which he is off-putting are simply too numerous to count. Our best scientists have tried and been driven mad by the task. It’s like staring directly into the sun or crossing the event horizon of a black hole.

His tendency to caress American flags on stage and in front of cameras is, on its own, the sort of thing you might do if you were accidentally exposed to an unusually high dose of nitrous oxide. To this day it remains a mystery what exactly he means when he says Finland—a “forest nation,” he’s been told—rakes the “floors of the forest.” Or what sentiment he was hoping to convey when he described a hurricane as “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” a linguistic puzzle that remains unsolved to this day. Or why he thought it was important to let us know that Arnold Palmer has an unusually large penis. (Trump was only relaying this observation secondhand. We’re still awaiting definitive proof.)

And while it’s true that Republicans have outpaced their opponents in this department, Democrats have engaged in their share of weirdness too. During the 2024 Super Bowl, a raspy Joe Biden made a TikTok video where he professed his love for chocolate chip cookies in a way that can only be described as “minimally alive.” Sen. John Fetterman (who recently complained about having to show up to work) dresses like he was dropped naked into a Carhartt store and given five minutes to pick an outfit. House Democrats filmed a cursed “Choose Your Fighter” video where they gently bounced up and down like video game characters and made everyone sad (the video is now illegal in several states and if you watch it, you will have seven days before you die). Mainstream Democrats have resorted to gimmicks rather than authenticity to grab attention.

Then came Mamdani, with his relentlessly normal way of talking and his laser focus on normal things that matter to normal people. His campaign was a refreshing break from the exhausting strangeness of our current era, one that imagined that sane conversations about public policy were still possible. His seismic win has provided many lessons for Democrats hoping to replicate his success across the country. But one of those lessons should be this: Just be normal.