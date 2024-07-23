The Reporter Who Made Us Love Politics—or Tried

And in that same cycle, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Michigan, who had just passed the constitutional minimum age for his candidacy, ran in the House primary in the Ann Arbor-Livonia district. He came within a thousand votes of winning the Democratic nomination. But he lost.



That was, of course, Walter Shapiro, who showed up a few weeks later in Washington—unemployed, ready for anything, hoping to find some journalistic job. At that time I was 23 years old, just out of graduate school and a stint with Ralph Nader—unemployed, ready for anything, hoping to see whether journalism could provide any job. The main thing in common between us is that we’d both worked on college newspapers and had our Nader experience. Charlie Peters was at the time bidding farewell to his very first cadre of Washington Monthly staff writers—Taylor Branch, Suzannah Lessard, John Rothchild. He needed to fill some slots, and he happened to meet me and Walter at about the same time.

He signed us both on. I was the “policy” guy of the duo. Earnest; few laughs. Walter was the one with the twinkle that Charlie always looked for and prized. (The Monthly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy one week after Charlie hired us—he’d never mentioned this prospect when signing us on. But it survived then and is still around, more than 55 years after its founding.) The first time I met Walter was in the Monthly office. On learning that we would be partners, I thought: This guy is different from me. But he had a sense of fun and liveliness in his eyes that made us friends then and ever since.

