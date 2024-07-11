What Will Biden’s Enablers Say if He Loses the Election?

“I have been working for Joe Biden for more than 30 years, off-and-on. I love the guy and that’s why I have always been loyal, never criticizing him to reporters, even off the record. Starting in early 2024, when I began privately worrying about his fitness for another run against Trump, I found a few moments to quietly hint to the president that maybe it was time to bask in the gratitude of a grateful nation and enjoy life from the sidelines. As softly as I put it, I was stunned by his black Irish rage. ‘Nobody else can do this,’ Biden shouted. ‘And Jill loves life in the White House.’ Confronted with this immovable boulder, I dropped the issue and soldiered on, praying for the best.”

Another post-election insider book that did quite well for its author was entitled, Courage and the Corridors of Power:



“There were indeed difficult days after the debate, which I want to stress was never my idea. In fact, I stayed as far away from the debate prep as I could. But after it was over, they wanted me to take the lead in cleaning up the mess that I didn’t make. My big contribution, after the George Stephanopoulos interview failed to turn things around, was to spread the argument with the press and party insiders that Biden’s decision would be partly shaped by the advice from Democrats in Congress. What a shuck. Most House Democrats, like the Congressional Black Caucus, have safe seats. They would be around in 2025, even with Trump in power. So what’s the upside for them to cross Biden who wouldn’t go anyway? Even Hakeem Jefferies knows he will probably be speaker after the 2026 elections.”

One of the few Biden books that never took off, despite an upper-six-digit advance was called, in an homage to Dylan, It Ain’t Me, Babe:



“In the dark days after the debate, there were a series of small meetings among those who have been with Biden for years asking the question: ‘Who will tell the president?’ It certainly wouldn’t be Jill or Hunter. Long-time friends and colleagues looked at me at these moments and, as I slumped in my chair and tried to seem invisible, the Dylan lyric came back to me. I wasn’t going to be the one jeopardizing a lucrative future career as a Hollywood executive or a seat on the board of the Biden Library. They don’t give MSNBC gigs to famously disloyal Democrats. I knew I would be personally fine if Trump won, so I wisely pretended I never heard the question. And, yes, I started drinking very early on Election Night.”

One book on the Biden debacle was never written because no White House insider had the courage to live it. That much-needed book would have been called, Resignation in Protest over POTUS.

