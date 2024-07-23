J.D. Vance Wants Kamala Harris to Be “Grateful” for White Male Power

In 2022, when running for the U.S. Senate (his first elected office of any sort), Vance was explicit: He supports a “minimum national standard,” also known as a national ban, on abortion. He further argued that exceptions for rape and incest—like the raped 10-year-old girl who had to flee his state of Ohio to get an abortion—should not be allowed.

This wasn’t a gray area for Vance; he laid out his position clearly, saying, “Two wrongs [rape followed by abortion] don’t make a right.” He added in that same statement that the fetus or zygote should have primacy over the woman: “It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, further noted in an interview with The Catholic Current that women today regard children “as inconveniences to be discarded instead of blessings to cherish,” adding, “There’s something comparable between abortion and slavery … and that while the people who obviously suffer the most are those subjected to it, I think it has this morally distorting effect on the entire society.”