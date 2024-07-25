The Race the Democrats Need to Run Now

The president is a person, but the presidency is a machine. Think of it as a vast public corporation that touches nearly every aspect of life in the United States. A president fills about 4,000 political positions in his or her administration, more than a quarter of which require Senate confirmation. They make decisions about everything: broad economic and foreign policy, civil rights, environmental protection, labor rights, consumer protections, transportation priorities, workplace safety, regional economic development, welfare policy, education policy—you name it. Every day, those 4,000 people are making decisions about the kinds of initiatives and oversight the government will and will not pursue. Some of those decisions are minor. But a lot of them are enormously consequential.

A long time ago, Democratic and Republican appointees were different, but not all that different. When Gerald Ford named people to enforce civil rights laws, they … enforced civil rights laws. This started to change with Ronald Reagan, who in 1981 brought to Washington some conservatives of a stripe not seen in the capital before—people like Interior Secretary James Watt, an “anti-environmentalist” who opened up coastal waters to oil and gas drilling, among other disastrous moves. It was around this time that the right began seriously training a young cadre of believers in conservative doctrine, preparing them for jobs in Republican administrations, which also began to recruit lawyers from new right-wing law schools like Pat Robertson’s Regent University and Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University. By the time George W. Bush took office two decades later, you had nominees to positions who were actively hostile to the missions of their posts. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney installed as the head of the White House Council on Environmental Quality James Connaughton, a former industry lobbyist, who quickly made it a tool of big business. A Rolling Stone investigation laid out the ways in which the administration denied global warming: “The CEQ became Cheney’s shadow EPA, with industry calling the shots.”

Things just kept getting more and more extreme. By 2016, President-elect Trump was relying heavily on the Heritage Foundation for the vetting of potential appointees. Heritage wasn’t just handpicking agency staffers: The right-wing think tank also made a list of potential Supreme Court justices that Trump made public in May 2016, as he was zeroing in on the GOP nomination. It was this list more than anything else that got the evangelical leaders behind Trump, but after he took office, Heritage’s influence was felt at every level of his administration.