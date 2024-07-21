Biden Withdraws: The Final Twist in a Surprisingly Great Presidency

Four years later I’d moved on to The Wall Street Journal, where I was assigned to cover the final day of the Judiciary Committee hearings examining claims by Anita Hill that Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas committed sexual harassment while chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which quite obviously he had. All doubts vanished when—past midnight, if I remember right—committee staffers dropped into reporters’ laps an affidavit from a second accuser named Angela Wright. But the Judiciary Committee, which Biden chaired, did not allow Wright to testify. “We could go on legitimately for another 10 days,” Biden said at the hearing, “seeking out corroborators of corroborators, seeking out additional information, further investigating. This is not a luxury that we have.” I thought: What a schmuck.

Biden ran again in 2008, this time blurting out that his rival, Senator Barack Obama, was “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.” Articulate was bad; it’s the stereotypical white person’s term of condescension for any African American who can string three words together. Clean was worse. And Biden’s suggestion (accidental, I presume) that never before had a “mainstream African American” presented himself suitably to the voting public was outright racist. Biden tanked in Iowa and quit the race. Later, when it was reported that Obama was considering Biden for his running mate, I bet a colleague at Slate $20 that this would never happen. Biden was too much of a liability. I lost that bet.

Then Biden became vice president, and—wonder of wonders—turned out to be an excellent choice because he possessed a gift that Obama lacked for negotiating with recalcitrant members of Congress. By now I was writing the “TRB From Washington” column for this magazine. In a 2012 column headlined “Second Thoughts” (subhead: “The surprising non-embarrassment that is Joe Biden”), I observed that although Biden could match, gaffe for gaffe, former Vice President Dan Quayle and former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, he turned out to possess a magic touch in dealing with foreign leaders and unruly legislators “Biden is not a stupid man,” I wrote. “Biden is a smart man who says stupid things.”