Kamala Harris’s V.P. Pick Matters—but Not in the Way You Think

There are caveats, of course! Kopko and Devine conducted a separate analysis focused specifically on the 2020 race and whether Harris or Pence had an effect. It “suggested that Harris provided some advantage to the Democratic ticket with regard to black women voters, but the effect was relatively small.” In a tight election like 2020’s—and, presumably, 2024’s—even a small effect could be important. Whether even the minuscule Kamala effect of 2020 is replicable is anyone’s guess, but history suggests it won’t be.

It does, however, raise the question of whether Harris’s presence atop the ticket will further motivate those voters. Kopko and Devine estimate that presidential candidates have roughly three times as much influence on voter decisions as their running mates, so it seems fair to wonder whether Harris topping the ticket will amplify the small boost she provided four years ago. Maybe: Given that Black women are already the Democratic Party’s strongest constituency, there’s a limit to how many more votes they can provide. “Based upon past data, [Harris] will likely garner an increase in support for Black voters and Black women voters,” Kopko said. “It could be enough to matter in a closely contested state.”



Another caveat is that running mates do make a difference in one notable way. A “vice presidential candidate can indirectly influence voter behavior,” Kopko said. “Specifically, the selection of a running mate provides information to voters, and that shapes perceptions of the presidential candidate. For example, if a running mate is viewed as unqualified, that will diminish perceptions of the presidential candidate (think Sarah Palin in 2008).… In practical terms, that’s where we see the selection of a V.P. mattering most in terms of electoral effects—by shaping perceptions of the presidential candidate.”

