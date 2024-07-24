Kamala Harris’s Secret Weapons

Obama survived the racist assaults to win, helped by the late Senator John McCain pushing back against the bigotry launched at his general election foe; and while she garnered a majority of the popular vote, Clinton barely lost her presidential race to Trump, who needled her relentlessly with gender-based comments. Can Harris overcome both lines of attack—especially since Trump has made such bias-based attacks central to his campaign?

As recently as 2020, the answer might have been no, with pundits predicting that America was “not ready” for a Black and Asian female to hold the world’s most powerful job. The chattering class has argued that America’s first female president would have to be someone in the mold of a Margaret Thatcher—conservative, “traditional” (reportedly cooking for her husband nightly, and sometimes for her cabinet), and less threatening to men. Worries about a Black and Asian woman’s electability abound, especially with a second Trump presidency a real possibility. (I have articulated some of them myself in these pages.) Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, displaying a clinical cluelessness about the importance of abortion rights to Democratic women in particular, penned a The New York Times op-ed before President Joe Biden dropped out arguing for Democrats to nominate Republican Senator Mitt Romney—a “safe” white guy who opposes virtually everything Democratic except the desire to keep Trump out of the White House.

But this year, Harris may benefit from a perfect storm made up of shifting demographics and a post-Dobbs environment. More than three decades after the Year of the Woman sent then-record numbers of women to Congress, a Harris victory could be the prize accomplishment of another historic year for her sex—this one defined by an electoral revolt by women upset about the loss of reproductive rights.