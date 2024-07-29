The Biggest Success Story the Country Doesn’t Know About

The Path Going Forward

While Biden got several important pieces of legislation through Congress, he has seen others blocked. However, his administration has also used executive authority in many areas that will likely produce dividends in future years.

At the top of this list is appointing people at the Federal Trade Commission and the key positions in the Justice Department who take antitrust policy seriously. Ever since the Carter presidency, administrations of both parties have largely looked the other way as major companies bought up rivals and increased consolidation in important sectors of the economy.

Biden has reversed this, most notably by putting Lina Khan, a leading scholar of antitrust policy, in charge of the FTC. In this role, Khan has challenged a number of major mergers, as well as long-standing business practices like the filing of dubious patents by drug companies to block competition.

The payoffs from having a serious antitrust policy in place will mostly be felt over time, but the days when companies assumed any merger would just go through unchallenged are over. Perhaps most noteworthy on the list of challenged mergers is the proposed linking of Albertsons and Kroger, the country’s two largest supermarket chains. While most of the story of inflation since the pandemic involved supply-chain issues, some of it is due to higher profit margins. It is a safe bet that if this merger goes through, many of us will be paying higher prices for our food in the future.

The Biden administration has also taken direct steps to limit or end some of the most abusive practices of corporate America, such as junk fees associated with air travel or hotel stays. Biden has attempted to limit credit card late fees and other nuisance charges that are disproportionately borne by low- and moderate-income households. The administration got authority in the IRA to negotiate the price that Medicare pays for a number of important drugs. This will translate into billions of dollars of savings each year. Biden also capped the price that seniors pay for insulin.

In a similar vein, the Biden administration has arguably been the most pro-union since FDR. Biden took the unprecedented step of walking a picket line during the United Auto Workers’ successful strike last fall. He has appointed solidly pro-labor people to the National Labor Relations Board. This can have a large effect over time, but laws and corporate practices have become hugely tilted against labor over the last half-century, so reversing course will not be easy. However, big contracts won by the UAW, the Teamsters with UPS, and several other major unions provide a serious basis for optimism, as do the organizing drives at Starbucks and other highly visible retailers. If Democrats keep the White House, we can look for real progress in rebuilding the power of organized labor.

There is also some evidence that we are seeing a productivity upturn. This is a tough one to call, since the productivity data is enormously erratic and subject to large revisions; however, in the last year, productivity grew 2.9 percent, compared to a rate of less than 1.1 percent in the decade prior to the pandemic.

It is likely that the labor shortages following the pandemic forced many businesses to find ways to do things more efficiently. Also, AI should allow for large productivity gains in many areas, although it is unlikely that we have seen much impact yet.

CHART BY HAISAM HUSSEIN

In any case, productivity is a huge deal; if we can sustain more rapid growth, it allows for larger gains in real wages and living standards. More rapid productivity growth would also mean that we have less basis for concerns about inflation or the rising interest burden of the debt. It would make it easier to afford expansion of the welfare state in areas like free college or improving and extending Medicare.



We Can Tell People the Economy Is Good

In May, The Washington Post ran an editorial headlined “Telling Americans the Economy is Good Won’t Work.” Telling people that they are better off than they think they are would of course be foolish. But that is not the issue. For the most part, people actually think that they themselves are doing reasonably well, as this editorial notes. It’s just that for some reason, they think that everyone else is doing awful.

This becomes even clearer when we look at their assessments of their state economy as opposed to the national economy. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that people in the seven swing states overwhelmingly thought the economies in their states were improving. Yet, by a margin of more than 30 points, they said the national economy was getting worse.

People do not have direct knowledge of the national economy apart from their own experience and what they see around them in their local economy. If they think the national economy is doing much worse than their state economy, it must be because of things they have heard, not what they directly experience and see. And we can see how that might work, even for people who don’t watch Fox News.

For example, CNN decided to highlight the retirement crisis at a time when the wealth of near-retirees was more than 45 percent higher than before the pandemic. And we keep hearing about young people never being able to own a home, even though ownership rates for the young are still above pre-pandemic levels. And The New York Times just told us recent college grads can’t find jobs, when in fact their unemployment rate is near a two-decade low.

We rarely hear about the 19 million additional people working from home, saving hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars a year on commuting costs. We also don’t hear about the 14 million homeowners saving thousands a year on interest from refinancing mortgages between 2020 and 2022. And we don’t see stories about record levels of workplace satisfaction.

The media have taken every opportunity to exaggerate or even invent bad news about the economy, while largely ignoring the positives. When the endless repetition of bad news gets amplified in social media outlets like X/Twitter and TikTok, it is not surprising that most people would have negative views of the economy.

When we tell people that the economy is good, it is this disinformation that we are contradicting, not people’s own experience of their economic situation. The Washington Post may not want us to do that, but there is every reason in the world to think that we should.

As a useful benchmark in this discussion, we should acknowledge the fact that if we had the exact same economy and Donald Trump was in the White House, he would be constantly saying “GREATEST ECONOMY EVER!” Every Republican politician and pundit in the country would be repeating this line. And the media would likely be telling us how the strong economy will make it difficult to defeat Trump in November.

It is important that people rely on the facts about the economy and not what the media tell them to think and say. The Biden economy is damn good by any measure, and he deserves credit for it. That’s the real deal.