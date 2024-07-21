Kamala Harris Has Two Superpowers, and That’s All She Needs

However, I’d argue today that that race is largely irrelevant to this one, assuming she’s the candidate (which I’ll discuss a bit below, but which I do believe we can assume). There are a couple of key reasons why.

First of all, she doesn’t have to build this campaign from the ground up. The Biden campaign has a staff of thousands in place. Some of them won’t want to work for Harris, but I’d imagine most of them will. Granted, she’ll need to bring in her top people, and that’s an important job. But she won’t have to hire, say, a whole fundraising staff. She won’t have to execute contracts with vendors. All that’s done, and I hope we can presume that the people in those jobs are experienced and reasonably competent.

And second, and actually more important, this is not a primary against 17 like-minded people where you have to strain to stand out. That was a marathon where it was hard to get attention. This is a sprint where the attention is going to be automatic and intense. To the extent that she isn’t now, she’ll be nationally known in a matter of days, and assuming the polls are correct and Harris is as close to Donald Trump as Joe Biden was (or even closer), she already has 75 million votes in her pocket. She just needs to win those final seven or eight million.