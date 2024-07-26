Kamala Harris Has Plenty of Time to Win the Election

Harris has a number of advantages that the politicians who had been bandied about as potential Biden replacements, like governors Gretchen Whitmer or Gavin Newsom, do not. As vice president, she has widespread name recognition. She has run a presidential campaign before, albeit an unsuccessful one. And, perhaps most importantly, she will inherit the campaign infrastructure and funds that were being deployed to reelect Biden. A new candidate would have had to build an entire campaign from scratch. Harris is, moreover, off to a great start. In the 24 hours after Biden announced he was stepping aside, she raised a record $81 million.

The Democratic convention will have real stakes and will be Kamala Harris’s first big test as a presidential nominee.

Despite those advantages, Harris will, nevertheless, have to mount a presidential campaign in a remarkably short window. Carrying deeply unfavorable numbers, she’ll have to reintroduce herself to skeptical voters. This is a daunting, but not impossible, task. Harris will have a month to soft launch her campaign before the party gathers in Chicago for her coronation. Political conventions are typically drab and inconsequential. July’s Republican National Convention may have featured raucous shots of delegates dancing in the aisles, but it was also quickly forgotten, thanks to an interminable acceptance speech from Donald Trump and Biden’s earthshaking announcement, three days after its conclusion, that he was stepping aside. The Democratic convention will have real stakes; it will be Harris’s first big test as a presidential nominee. As United Center staffers sweep the floors on August 22, the party will have 75 days to run a presidential campaign and save the country from Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and Project 2025. It may not seem like much time, but it can certainly be done.

Presidential elections were not always this long. Less than a century ago, primaries were a rarity, and nominees were selected by state delegates at national conventions held the summer before the November election. In 1952, Dwight Eisenhower declared he was a Republican only 10 months before the election, and announced his intention to run a mere month later. In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson waited until March 31 to withdraw from the race, leading to a calamitous convention.