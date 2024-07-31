The Genius of Evil

All rot, the show seems to suggest, is systemic rot. And while David, Kristen, and Ben are nominally the White Hats in this situation, as they methodically root out the tendrils of this metaphysical criminal syndicate, the show never lets go of the idea that they, too, are arms of a corrupt system. The fourth season finds David working, in secret, for “The Entity,” a Vatican covert ops team that makes use of his visionary powers to undertake spiritual espionage assignments. Is David merely having visions of violence and horror and gathering intelligence, or is he committing violent acts himself?

Kristen, meanwhile, remains the show’s most illuminating invention. This season, she is beset by evils that are increasingly intimate. It’s possible that the aforementioned fertility clinic has used one of Kristen’s eggs to bring forth the Antichrist; she nurses the baby anyway. She’s adept enough to figure out that a local dance troupe is a secret coven of witches devoted to an evil “muse”; but, by episode’s end, she’s dancing in the moonlight with the sexy sirens anyway. To the show’s credit, the prospect of the end of the world hanging over this season takes a back seat to the fate of Kristen’s soul, not necessarily as a Christian subject, but as a person in the world. She is a “good” mother, a “good” wife, a “good” partner and friend, but being all those things at once has come at a cost. This season’s upshot is eschatological, but the series’ arc is defiantly personal. Though this is a show about evil, some of its most elegant and haunting stories are about the moral compromises necessary to be “good.”

It’s long been a truism that the best dramatic series on television are often, also, among the funniest. This was certainly the case for The Sopranos, it remained true for Mad Men, it was arguably the case for Succession as well. Evil is a show like this, in the sense that it’s both a great drama and a great comedy, but also in the sense that it belongs in the company of those other series. The Kings hand-embellish each network TV convention they use, adding running variations that elevate the show’s rascally humor and its searching conscience. One episode transpires in near silence, as the gang investigates a situation at a silent abbey; one sets much of its action inside the confines of a haunted elevator; one episode this season finds Kristen and Ben unable to complete sentences. Whereas David Chase and David Simon left network TV to reinvent the form with The Sopranos and The Wire, the Kings chose to stay. For this reason, their work, at its best, is refreshing in its formal honesty. When you don’t expend any energy trying to transcend the genre, you can transcend all manner of other things instead. And yet, Evil, one of their greatest creations, and simply one of the best series on air right now, finds itself adrift in the streaming seas. After premiering on CBS in 2019, the show was shifted, for its second season, to the Paramount+ streaming platform, a fate worse than damnation. After a promising debut, the show essentially disappeared from the discourse, outside of word-of-mouth praise from die-hard fans and admirers of the Kings. In February of this year, Paramount announced that the summer’s fourth season would be its last. The season, which will end in August, will feature four bonus episodes in order to wrap up the show’s plot in lieu of a fifth season.