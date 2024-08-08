How to Make Dandelion Wine

Wait for the afternoon heat. Let the sun

open and dry many flowers. Tarry.

If you are in love with a married man,

wade into fields and backyards. Keep low

to the ground. Pick before the first seeds have flown.

Look for yellow of #2 pencils. Van Gogh’s straw bundles.

Collect one gallon blossoms per gallon wine.

Snip off stems and discard each green

collar. Drop in boiling water.

Petals will rise to the top.

Let cool. Test on inside of forearm like baby’s milk.

Add four cups sugar, cake yeast, zest

of lemons. Cover with clean T-shirt.

About two weeks. Long enough

to forget his hands, a balcony,

butter-colored towels.