Why Isn’t the Government Protecting Farm Workers From the Bird Flu?

Even if dairy workers didn’t exist in a regulatory no man’s land, there are other barriers to requiring protective measures. Given that it’s the summer, these workplaces are very hot and damp. In a milking chamber, goggles fog up and masks get wet. Workers are already at risk of heat-related illness in their coveralls and boots; requiring them to wear more equipment will make it worse. Guild said that workers have told her that, depending on what equipment they’re given and what training comes with it, it can slow them down, a big impediment given the constant stream of cows that have to be milked. More cleaning of equipment, meanwhile, means disrupting operations in ways that costs owners money in a low-margin industry.

Then there’s the question of enforcement. Even if OSHA had the authority over dairy farms, it is perpetually underfunded; it has so few investigators that it would take 186 years for them to inspect all of the workplaces the agency oversees. The agricultural workforce is also largely made up of immigrants, some of whom may not have legal status. As such, they are likely to be wary of interacting with government officials or reporting problems. Even dairy workers with secure legal status typically rely on their employers for housing and spend most of their time isolated on the farms, making it difficult to speak out about an employer that isn’t following the rules.

The farm owners, meanwhile, have good reason to resist testing for the virus, fearing that they would lose money if it’s discovered that their milk is tainted. The USDA has offered incentives to compensate farmers for the cost of disposing of tainted milk, but those funds are not likely to match what they would have gotten from selling that milk at market value.