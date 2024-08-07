The Secret to Tim Walz’s Progressive Success

Minnesota Democrats did all this with just a one-seat majority in the state Senate, putting to shame other supposedly blue states where Democratic supermajorities don’t have a list of accomplishments a third as long. It’s no coincidence that several of those policy items—such as the non-compete ban and the elimination of junk fees—mirror some of the most popular efforts of the Biden administration, which has more aggressively attacked corporate power than any other president’s over the last half century.

In my experience pushing for state-level, anti-monopoly policies over the last four years, these are the sort of things that move people and votes. Over the last 20 years or so, 75 percent of U.S. industries have grown more consolidated, leading to a range of downstream harms including lower wages, lower rates of small business creation, and the outsourcing and eroding the U.S. manufacturing base as CEOs sought to financialize rather than build. Voters across the country, in areas red, blue, and everything in between, get that this has occurred and understand its consequences. They know Amazon warehouse jobs are dangerous, that corporate landlords are taking advantage of them, and that pricing tricks and games are unfair, and they’re willing to vote accordingly.

Minnesota Democrats understand this dynamic and have made a big bet that aggressively addressing it will pay off politically not only over the next few months or for the next few news cycles, but over the long haul. While in Congress before becoming governor, Walz displayed some similar tendencies, voting against the 2008 bank bailouts and against fast-track approval for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which had become a national lead weight around Democrats’ ankles. Such positions helped him consistently win a Republican-leaning district, even in 2016 when Trump dominated amongst the same set of voters.