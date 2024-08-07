Tim Walz Is a Great Sign for Workers

The centerpiece of Walz’s labor policy is SF 3035, a law he signed in May 2023 that the news website Minnesota Reformer described as potentially “the most significant worker protection bill in state history.” The law requires Minnesota employers to grant full-time workers at least six paid sick days per year; bans non-compete clauses in new employment contracts; bans “captive audience” meetings in which workers are required to listen managers’ anti-union messaging; establishes a board to set minimum pay and benefits for nursing home workers; extends job protections to meatpackers who refuse work they deem too dangerous; designates general contractors in the construction industry as joint employers jointly responsible for any wage theft committed by their subcontractors; and requires warehouse distribution centers (notably, Amazon’s) to furnish workers with clearer instructions on their expected work pace, and also data on how well those workers are meeting those expectations. In addition, the bill allows classroom size in public schools to be negotiated through collective bargaining and extends to early education and adult education teachers the same contract protections enjoyed by K-12 teachers.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told me that Minnesota has been part of an unsung revival of labor rights at the state level. “There are some states that are laboratories for autocracy,” she said. (She didn’t name names, but these include Florida and Texas, which in the last couple of years passed laws barring local jurisdictions from passing ordinances regulating heat exposure for outdoor workers.) But there are other states, Weingarten explained, that are “laboratories for opportunity.”

Minnesota under Walz, Weingarten said, has been a laboratory for opportunity. New Jersey, she said, is another; under Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, the state last year passed a Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights that, among other things, requires temp workers to receive pay comparable to that of permanent workers. Michigan, Weingarten said, is yet another. Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year became the first governor since the 1960s to repeal a right-to-work law.