The Day the Riots Stopped

Far above, the figureheads. Failed actor and most-divorced-man-alive Laurence Fox (“Islam needs to be removed from Britain. Completely and entirely”), woman-hating fruitloop Andrew Tate (“It’s dangerous to be white”), and Nigel Farage, whose Reform Party placed second to Labor in 98 seats at July’s election. A teenager during the last serious era of fascist organizing, Farage used to be very tickled that he shared initials with the National Front, and in the halls of Dulwich College used to chant those of the British (National Socialist) Movement: “B.M., B.M., we are British Nazi men.” He can’t be quite so honest anymore; on the day after the first wave in Southport he instead suggested, “The truth is being withheld from us.” The violence in Britain this week has been intimate, rough, invasive. Its provocateurs are far away.

The particular horror of the Southport stabbings prodded a treasured grievance of the hard right. A decade ago, nine members of a child-rape gang in Rochdale, near Manchester, were jailed. Later investigations convicted 42 others. Most were of South Asian origin; their victims hundreds of poor white girls. Catastrophic police negligence allowed the abuse to continue, but against the background static of the “war on terror” and the spree of blood that came with the rise of ISIS, a vision of Muslims as barbarous, alien, and violating congealed. Its initial expression came in the form of the English Defense League, helmed by former tanning salon owner Tommy Robinson. The EDL is kaput now, Robinson alternating between court appearances and stints at holiday resorts on the dime of his duped and feral audience. But the alignment of that era has been bolstered by the new reach of social media, and it is regurgitating old slogans. Ubiquitous this week alongside the usual “Enough is enough” and “Stop the boats” was the common cry of “Save our kids.”

Enough of what? The fascist thinks himself part of a subject population under foreign occupation. The takeover, he reckons, is run from London by its mayor, Sadiq Kahn, and backed by the BBC’s propaganda of “diversity” and “multiculturalism.” The police, traditionally the fascist’s friends, do the work of a captured government by arresting people for making posts on Facebook. The properly committed (in the sense of an insane asylum) think the chain goes one higher: “The Jews” are also involved. Second World War fantasies run alongside fears of infiltration and the kind of craniometry found in “great replacement theory.” Here the malign neglect of the austerity era (which never ended) meets the mass paranoid dreams only social media can breed; real alienation finds its vengeful outlet not in the rioters’ actual dispossessors, but in the minorities destroying a “way of life” that none of them are bright enough to remember.