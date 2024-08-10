Hurricane Debby Is Fading But Florida’s Hellish Insurance Crisis Isn’t

As a working paper from researchers at Harvard Business School published late last year found, more than 50 percent of Florida property insurers were rated by Demotech or other emergent agencies as of 2018. Between 2009 and 2022, researchers found, nearly 20 percent of companies that were rated financially solvent by Demotech ended up going under; 99.7 percent of all ratings given by Demotech were given “A” ratings. (Demotech’s president and co-founder called the paper a “hit job” in an interview with Bloomberg, and denied that the company’s ratings are subpar.)

Florida has additionally created a series of state-backed institutions to fill the gaps left by private sector insurers and provide a lifeline to the state’s all-important real-estate sector. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation functions as Florida’s state-run insurer of last resort, with more than 1.2 million active policies. “Citizens” is overseen by a board of governors stocked by appointees of the governor, legislature, and key administrators. As James Baratta reported this week for The American Prospect, DeSantis’s two most recent appointments to the Citizens board—real estate magnate Carlos Beruff and gambling executive Jamie Shelton—both maxed out contributions to his failed presidential campaign. DeSantis’s previous appointments to the Citizens board have had close ties to the insurance industry. Previous board member Jilian Hasner was the president and CEO of an educational non-profit which received donations from State Farm and Peoples Trust. Property casualty insurer Brown & Brown was a donor, as well, and the company’s executive vice president Matt Montgomery sat on the non-profit’s board. Another DeSantis appointee, Nelson Telmarco, himself served on the board of Cimarron Insurance Company, Inc., at the time licensed to do business in Florida.

Depopulating Citizens—moving customers onto private plans—and driving up its rates have been key priorities for Florida’s private insurers, as such changes would limit the appeal of lower-cost competition and create opportunities to snap up customers coming off Citizens. As it has periodically over the last several years, the company is currently in a new phase of offloading hundreds of thousands of its policies to the private market, aiming—per Citizens CEO Tim Cerio—to get its total numbers down to below one million. This week, Citizens also requested approval of a 13 percent rate hike from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, though it said it should raise rates by almost 93 percent in order to be “non-competitive” with private insurers. Per state law, customers Citizens wants to take off its books are obliged to accept a new policy so long as its premiums are no more than 20 percent above what Citizens charges. Depopulation drives, then, could mean a windfall for more expensive private insurers—and escalating costs for homeowners, as well as renters whose landlords pass those costs down to them.

