A Tsunami of Right-Wing Dark Money Is Barreling Toward Harris and Walz

I was getting a large four-color hit-piece flyer about every three days in my mailbox; local radio and TV were saturated with ads that essentially portrayed her as either evil or incompetent or both. And right up until the election, nobody knew that AIPAC was funding the campaign; they’d set up a front group and carefully timed its incorporation so it didn’t have to disclose its funder until after the election was over.

As Jaypal noted the day after it was announced that she’d lost the election: “This race showed so clearly why we need to have real campaign finance reform. Outside super PACs came in and spent an unprecedented $6 million, even timing their contributions so that they wouldn’t have to show who was trying to buy this election until well after the votes were cast.”

AIPAC also reportedly spent more than $14 million to take down New York’s Jamaal Bowman and, just this week, knocked out Missouri congresswoman and Squad member Cori Bush with $8 million. As the pro-Israel PAC notes on its home page, big money dropped into a race in the last weeks works: “98% of AIPAC-backed candidates won their general election races in 2022.”