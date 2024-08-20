Project 2025 Operative: GOP Environmental Policy Is “Silly,” “Selfish”

The GOP, Meadowcroft said in secret recordings taken by the Centre for Climate Reporting, transcripts of which were shared with The New Republic, tends to believe “that environmental care is not something you have to care about. You just produce enough wealth, and then you can just buy your way out of whatever pollution deficit you put yourself into later. So it’s a luxury good. Keep industrializing. Keep doing whatever. We’ll worry about it later. And someone will have a technological breakthrough, and it’ll eat all the plastics in the ground.” Meadowcroft called the approach “a silly thing to count on as a selfish, definite, you know, assured prophecy thing.” Meadowcroft did not respond to a request for comment on these remarks by publication time.

The approach that Meadowcroft calls “silly” sounds a lot like Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership,” the 900-page document laying out the coalition’s governance agenda, on which Meadowcroft himself is listed as a “contributor.” After calling to abolish the White House’s Climate Hub Office, the Mandate for Leadership’s authors argue that “history shows that economic growth and technological/scientific advance through human ingenuity are by far the best ways to prevent and mitigate extreme weather events.”

Meadowcroft’s private remarks were recorded as part of a months-long investigation by the Centre for Climate Reporting into Project 2025, published last week. A paid actor and a reporter, each working undercover for CCR, posed as the relatives of a wealthy conservative donor interested in Project 2025, mulling a donation to CRA. They arranged a meeting with the group’s founder and president, Russel Vought, who was also director of the Office of Management and Budget under Trump. Before Vought arrived, the actor and the reporter placed cameras around the Washington, D.C., hotel suite where they convened. The meeting with Vought was arranged with Meadowcroft’s help. The reporter had met Meadowcroft weeks earlier at the National Conservatism convention (“NatCon”) in Washington D.C.. Like Vought, Meadowcroft didn’t realize he was conversing with undercover investigators.