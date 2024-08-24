The Democrats Are Running Scared From the Most Important Fights

After pro-Palestinian delegates and the Uncommitted National Movement continued to push for a ceasefire and embargo on arms shipments to Israel—and, unsuccessfully, to let a Palestinian American speak at the convention—Harris said that “what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again.” Harris insisted that she and Biden were “working to end this war, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

There’s more connecting the mentions of climate and Palestine at the DNC than the fact that there wasn’t much substance to it. Discussing either the climate crisis or Israel’s war on Gaza in any convincing fashion requires specifics: Who, exactly, is spewing all of those heat-trapping emissions? And who is taking all those innocent Palestinian lives? More importantly, ending all of that suffering—from global warming and war alike—requires a willingness to challenge the forces responsible for it with more than words. The convention showcased a party that isn’t willing to do any of this.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been movement on either front. The Inflation Reduction Act is a major achievement that likely wouldn’t have happened were it not for climate organizers pushing for a far more expansive Green New Deal. Even the party’s somewhat hamfisted jabs at “Big Oil” are a sign of progress. While it’s a shamefully low bar, the Biden-Harris administration has done more to reduce emissions than any of its predecessors. It’s similarly unheard of for prominent Democrats—much less a presidential candidate—to acknowledge the humanity of Palestinians and their suffering.